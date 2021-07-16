Glendale community group delivers gifts to 50 new mothers at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Glendale Kiwanis group completed its annual baby shower for mothers in the area, earlier in the summer.

The group is part of a national organization that serves the needs of children. The Glendale group pairs up with the Maternal and Infant Community Health Collaborative (MICHC) at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center each year to deliver gift bags full of necessities for mother and babies.

Since the pandemic began, Glendale Kiwanis started to host baby showers virtually. Instead of delivering in person for an event, they started an Amazon registry.

Though making the shift worried some members about being able to serve the mothers, they actually were able to deliver more goods than in previous years.

Usually, the group is able to help about 25 mothers, but this past year 50 mothers were given diapers, wipes, ointments, onesies, sleepers, blankets and bibs. Thousands of dollars in donations were used to buy gifts for the new mothers this year.

“It succeeded beyond our wildest dreams,” Teresa Donahue, the president-elect of Glendale Kiwanis, said. “What we are able to give theme is at least a head start for the baby. The needs are endless but I hope in the early days, that we at least give them some help and some breathing room through the first few months.”

The new mothers are part of the MICHC program, a group that aids the health and wellbeing of at-risk mothers.

“It’s very humbling to be able to reach out and help the community in such a direct way,” Donahue said. “We’re hoping to go back to in-person baby showers next year. We miss getting to spend time with the moms, it’s humbling how thankful they are for whatever help we can give them.”

Glendale Kiwanis has about 85 members, most of which are local businesses.

For more information on the group, other events and fundraisers, visit their website at GlendaleKiwanis.org.