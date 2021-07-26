JFKIAT distributes $100K to four Jamaica nonprofit organizations serving the community

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, recently presented $100,000 in donations to four organizations in Jamaica to support their mission of strengthening the community.

The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens, the CUNY Aviation Institute at York College and the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District each received $25,000.

As the community continues to recover from the pandemic, Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, said it is of utmost importance that they support organizations that serve the greater Jamaica area.

“As a Queens-based business, we hope to make a meaningful impact through our 4GOOD program, and we are grateful to each of our partners for working with us to make these contributions possible,” Huinink said. “We are very proud to support these organizations that provide direct support to local businesses and residents in our community.”

The donations are part of JFKIAT’s corporate giving program, 4GOOD, which was launched in 2016. The program has distributed more than $150,000 annually in funds for charities, organized events at Terminal 4, and worked closely with several organizations in Queens. It serves local institutions through philanthropic and sustainable actions.

JFKIAT and its partners have raised $230,000 to aid the Queens community as it continues to grapple with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

The fund will provide one-time donations to selected nonprofit organizations that provide community support, local business support and education, which are among the key pillars of the 4GOOD program. The nonprofit organizations were selected through an application process, in which they specified programs and initiatives geared to helping those most impacted by the pandemic.

Each organization thanked Huinink and the JFKIAT staff for their role in issuing the award.

Donna Atmore-Dolly, executive director of the Allen Community Nonprofit Programs, one of the largest outreach ministries in New York City through its soup kitchen and feeding program, said they greatly appreciate the generosity of the JFKIAT 4GOOD organization.

“With this gracious donation, we are able to lighten the load from our food pantry expenses, assist with our women’s resource center in improving the facility, and help our senior centers with the development of their virtual programs,” Atmore-Dolly said.

For over five years, JFKIAT has been an essential partner in helping the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens achieve its mission of doing whatever it takes to ensure all young people reach their full potential and are put on the path to success, said David Kupecky, executive director of the club.

“When our community was hard hit by the pandemic, JFKIAT stepped up to provide our club with much-needed aid, which allowed us to provide vital resources for those who need us most. We are thankful for all they do and look forward to more years of working together to provide these young people with opportunities and the support they need,” Kupecky said.

Meanwhile, Berenecea Johnson Eanes, president of York College, expressed gratitude to JFKIAT and its 4GOOD program for the thoughtful donation of $25,000 for scholarships and small business breakfast seminars for the business community.

“It is an honor to be asked to serve in this manner as JFKIAT seeks to support the local community in the wake of a deadly pandemic that devastated the small business community and our students,” Johnson Eanes said.

Jennifer Furioli, executive director of the Jamaica Center Business Improvement Development, which manages and beautifies downtown Jamaica’s commercial district as a thriving business hub and welcoming destination, said they’re honored that the JFKIAT team selected their organization for a grant.

With the funding, Furioli said they will be able to continue their important work helping businesses recover from an extremely challenging period.

“Notably, we look forward to continuing to provide direct assistance and outreach to our hundreds of businesses in downtown Jamaica; arranging more ‘cleaning and greening days’ to create a pleasant and safe shopping environment; monitoring and advocating for quality-of-life enhancements in downtown Jamaica; and marketing and promoting local business and our cultural gems through a variety of events and promotions,” Furioli said. “As a small nonprofit, this funding will make all the difference in the world to us, and we applaud JFKIAT for supporting the local nonprofits in its community.”