NYPD searching for burglar who took prescription pads and cash from Flushing medical facility

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a man who broke into a Roosevelt Avenue medical office last week and made off with prescription pads and cash.

Sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on July 20, the suspect allegedly used a metal rod to open a glass patio door and entered Jing Gastroenterology on Roosevelt Avenue.

The man was captured on surveillance video as he walked through the suite. He grabbed prescription pads, which are used by doctors for the distribution of medication, and $1,575 in cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.

According to police, the man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and dark-colored gloves.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.