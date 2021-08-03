Queens man faces 25 years in prison for allegedly robbing 11-year-old Jackson Heights girl

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Woodhaven man has been charged with robbery and other crimes for allegedly grabbing an 11-year-old girl in Jackson Heights, dragging her into an alleyway and robbing her of cash and personal belongings on Sunday, July 25.

Jonathan Perez, 34, was arraigned Monday in front of Queens Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey A. Gershuny on a complaint charging him with robbery in the first and second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to the charges, the 11-year-old victim was walking on 86th Street near Northern Boulevard at 8:45 a.m. on her way to a grocery store. Perez approached her and allegedly pressed a sharp metal object against her neck “which caused her substantial pain and a laceration which bled.”

Perez then pulled the child to a nearby alleyway and shoved her causing her to fall to the ground.

During the attack, Perez threatened to kill her and violate her if she did not stop screaming, according to the criminal complaint. Perez then allegedly forcibly took the victim’s house keys, a reusable grocery bag and $20 before fleeing on foot northbound on 86th Street, where he was chased by the victim’s grandfather.

EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for the laceration on her throat.

“Nothing’s more important than ensuring that our children are safe on our streets,” Katz said. “Because of this defendant’s actions, an 11-year-old’s early morning trip to the grocery store became a nightmare. Now apprehended, the defendant will face justice in our courts.”

Judge Gershuny ordered Perez to return to court on Aug. 4. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.