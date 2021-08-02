Queens police precincts host events for National Night Out Against Crime

NYPD and city officials will celebrate Nation Night Out Against Crime, an annual campaign created to foster relationships between police and the communities they serve, on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The 16 police precincts in Queens, part of 76 precincts citywide, will host community events featuring food, games, face painting and live entertainment. The event traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in August.
National Night Out was founded by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 and approximately 2.5 million people in 23 states participated in the inaugural event. Nearly four decades later, tens of millions of people in the U.S. and Canada continue to participate in the tradition.
See where each Queens precinct is having its National Night Out Event. To find out where your precinct is, visit nyc.gov and enter your address.
100th Precinct: Arverne, Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Neponsit, Rockaway Park, Rockaway Beach, Roxbury
- Location: Municipal Parking Lot – Beach 94th Street from Cross Bay Boulevard to Shore Front Parkway
- Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
101st Precinct: Far Rockaway, Bayswater
- Location: O’Donohue Park at Beach 17th Street and Seagirt Boulevard
- Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
102nd Precinct: Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill East, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, northern part of Ozone Park
- Location: Forest Park – Victory Field – Woodhaven Boulevard & Forest Park Drive
- Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
103rd Precinct: Downtown Jamaica Business District, Hollis Park Gardens, Hollis, Lakewood, Jamaica
- Location: Rufus King Park – 89th Avenue & 150th Street
- Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
104th Precinct: Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village, Maspeth
- Location: Juniper Valley Park(80th Street Entrance) – Juniper Boulevard North to Juniper Boulevard South
- Time: 5:30 8:30 p.m.
105th Precinct: Queens Village, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Floral Park
- Location: Cabbell Park – 121st Avenue & Francis Lewis Boulevard
- Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
106th Precinct: Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Lindenwood, Howard Beach, Old Howard Beach
- Location: P.O. Nicholas Demutiis Park – Liberty Avenue between 101st & 102nd Streets
- Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
107th Precinct: Fresh Meadows, Cunningham Heights, Hilltop Village
- Location: Electchester Shopping Center – 70-63 Parsons Boulevard
- Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
108th Precinct: Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside
- Location: Lou Lodati Park – Skillman Avenue & 42nd Street
- Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
109th Precinct: Downtown Flushing, East Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Malba, Whitestone, Beechhurst, Bay Terrace
- Location: Bowne Playground – Barclay Avenue & Union Street
- Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
110th Precinct: Corona and Elmhurst
- Location: Flushing Meadow Park – Zoo Area – 111th Street & 56 Avenue
- Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
111th Precinct: Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills, Fresh Meadows
- Location: Douglaston Shopping Center (2nd Level) – 242-02 61st Avenue
- Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
112th Precinct: Forest Hills and Rego Park
- Location: MacDonald Park – in front of 106-06 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills
- Time: 5:30 8:30 p.m.
113th Precinct: Southeastern area of Jamaica, St. Albans, Hollis, Springfield Gardens, South Ozone Park, South Jamaica, Addisleigh Park, Locust Manor
- Location: North Rochdale Playground – Baisley Boulevard & Bedell Street
- Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
114th Precinct: Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside, Jackson Heights
- Location: Astoria Park – Great lawn – 19th Street & Hoyt Avenue
- Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
115th Precinct: Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona
- Location: Northern Playground – Northern Boulevard & 93rd Street
- Time: 3 to 6 p.m.