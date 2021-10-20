Chipotle opens first walk-up window in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Chipotle opened its first Queens restaurant to feature a walk-up window on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The new restaurant, located at 136-31 Roosevelt Ave., is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The popular chain restaurant decided to include walk-up window restaurants in order to make their food accessible for everyone.

The walk-up windows will allow customers in urban areas the ability to order their digital orders, through Chipotle.com and the Chipotle app, without having to enter the restaurant.

Along with receiving efficient food service, customers have the opportunity to support The American Red Cross, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education. The organization is the current Round Up for Real Change partner in the Chipotle app and online, which allows guests to round up their change at checkout to the next highest dollar amount to be donated to the cause.

Besides the Round Up for Real Change, Chipotle holds an existing fundraising program that enables schools and organizations to host local events, giving back 33% of event sales to their respective causes. So far, the program has raised more than $58 million for schools.

Both the app feature and the fundraising program give Queens residents a great option to help raise funds for a group in need.

Chipotle now has two walk-up windows open in New York City, with the first opened in Brooklyn earlier this year, and three more coming soon.