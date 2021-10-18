Family-owned ground transportation company celebrates relocation into JFK with job fair

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As Hispanic Heritage Month draws to a close, a Jamaica-based transportation company is celebrating the move and expansion of its headquarters into the heart of JFK International Airport with a job fair on Tuesday.

After serving New Yorkers for more than 25 years, DH2 Chauffeured Transportation has relocated its operation to new offices to JFK’s Building 79 on Boundary Road.

The client-focused luxury ground transportation provider focuses on airline flight crew shuttles, private airport transportation, group events and senior and construction mobility. DH2’s new headquarters within the airport will enable further company growth and raise awareness among prospective customers traveling through JFK.

“Despite the challenges that the travel and transportation industries have faced over the past year and a half, our ‘client first’ mindset at DH2 has allowed us to survive and thrive as a trusted partner to airlines, passengers, federal and local agencies, our community and affiliate partners around the world,” DH2 CEO Nancy Vargas said. “Our relocation into JFK’s Building 79 is a humbling milestone for DH2, and we’re thankful to our long-standing clients for their consistent support.”

Beyond her role as CEO at DH2, Vargas dedicates her time to helping her community as the JFK Rotary president; she also serves on the Board of Queens Centers for Progress and is an active member of the JFK Airport and Queens Chambers of Commerce.

When taking over as CEO in 2016, securing M/WBE certifications was a top priority for Vargas, both as a female entrepreneur and Hispanic woman. She currently helps other businesses learn and understand best practices for the M/WBE certification process.

As DH2 continues to expand, Vargas and her husband Mike, the founder and COO, are mindful of the Queens unemployment rate that stands at 9.4 percent.

DH2 will host a job fair for both part and full-time drivers, dispatchers, and detail teams on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at the JFK Redevelopment Center, located at 144-33 Jamaica Ave. Candidates will meet with DH2 leadership, learn more about the company, and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

“As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, I am deeply hopeful that the success we’ve seen at DH2 inspires other Hispanic New Yorkers, particularly women, to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,” Vargas said. “My husband Mike and I could never have imagined the growth we’ve witnessed over the past 25 years, and I value the chance to help all Hispanic men and women grow their businesses.”

To learn more about the family-owned business, or to make reservations, visit DH2’s here.