NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens receives Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation

The Women’s Imaging Center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens has received the highest level of accreditation achievable by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

The new designation signifies that Queens Hospital Center provides essential breast imaging services to its patients, in accordance with the highest standards of radiology.

“This prominent designation from the American College of Radiology is another milestone in our quest to fulfill our mission: to keep New Yorkers healthy and provide them with quality health care right in their own neighborhood,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens COO Dean Mihaltses said. “We are exceedingly grateful to all our elected officials for funding the equipment necessary to bring about the addition of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence here at Queens.”

According to the American College of Radiology, the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation is awarded to breast imaging centers that achieve excellence by seeking and earning accreditation in all of the ACR’s voluntary breast-imaging accreditation programs and modules, in addition to the mandatory mammography accreditation program.

“Our team of exceptional breast imaging staff led by Dr. Xing Peng and Shiny Lukose have been performing incredible work for many years, and this recognition by the American College of Radiology is the icing on the cake,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Director of Radiology Daniel Contractor, M.D., said. “The Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation is a big boost of confidence to our community, indicating that optimal care is right here in our neighborhood.”

The ACR designation through peer-reviewed evaluations conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. To achieve this designation, hospitals had to be rated with high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assistance programs.

“Achieving the ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence accreditation during a global pandemic is an amazing accomplishment,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Associate Director of the Department of Surgery and Chief of Breast Service Allison Pescovitz, M.D., said. “This is all thanks to the hard work, clinical acumen and commitment of our breast imagers, nurses and technologists. As chief of our breast service, I work with this team on a daily basis in a multidisciplinary fashion in order to provide the most up-to-date and personalized care to our community. This accreditation puts us in line with other top imaging centers across the country, and should encourage all women to return to screening safely.”