Man gunned down at public housing complex in Queens

Cops are looking for the shooter who murdered a 37-year-old man at a public housing complex in Queens early Sunday morning.

The unidentified male victim took a bullet wound to his chest outside the Queensbridge South Houses, at the corner of 10th Street and 40th Avenue in Long Island City, at about 1:52 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and NYPD PSA 9 found the victim in front of 10-16 41st Ave. while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim was shot after getting involved in a dispute with an unidentified male. The argument turned deadly when the unidentified male blasted the victim in the chest, then fled in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police did not have a more detailed description of the shooter.

This story first appeared on amNew York Metro.