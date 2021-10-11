The Shops at Skyview announce events for holiday months

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the holiday season looms around the corner, businesses across Queens have begun to prepare and plan ahead for the months of November and December. Among those businesses is The Shops at Skyview, a shopping complex located at 40-24 College Point Blvd. in downtown Flushing, whose upcoming free events include a Singles Day, the Holiday Tree Celebration and the Holiday Cheer event.

Singles Day takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6, when attendees will have the opportunity to win a $1,000 giveaway to a few retailers and restaurants at The Shops at Skyview by completing a scavenger hunt through the multi-level complex. QR codes will be scattered throughout the building with clues on their location, and guests will search for the codes to solve the mystery, with appearances from their “favorite influencers,” according to the calendar listings.

With holidays such as Christmas undoubtedly drawing in customers, holiday events have already been planned for late November and all of December. The complex has announced a Tree Celebration stretching from Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. The Shops at Skyview, as well as participating retailers and restaurants, will pair up with local nonprofits to decorate holiday trees. These trees will be displayed at the store’s main entrance, as guests will vote for their favorite tree via text. Whichever tree has the most votes will receive $1,000 to the participating nonprofit. The trees that are in second, third and fourth place will receive $500 to their nonprofit.

The Holiday Cheer event occurs from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first three Saturdays of December: Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. On these days, DIY crafts and other festivities will be available for guests to celebrate the holidays. These other festivities and details have yet to be announced as of publication.

The Shops at Skyview are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except on national holidays, and feature both national retailers and local stores. The complex also has restaurants and places to grab a snack.

For more information on these events or The Shops at Skyview, visit theshopsatskyviewny.com.