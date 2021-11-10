Bay Terrace Shopping Center developer to offer veterans free meals tomorrow

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Veterans can have a free meal at any of the restaurants in Bay Terrace Shopping Center courtesy of the shopping center’s developer, Cord Meyer, on Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11.

To salute the men and women who proudly served in the U.S. military, Cord Meyer Development will purchase either breakfast, lunch or dinner on Thursday for any U.S. veteran or active-duty military member at the restaurants located at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, at 212-45 26th Ave. in Bayside.

“Our veterans and active-duty military personnel give so much of themselves in support of our freedom and in defending the United States around the globe,” Cord Meyer President and CEO Matthew Whalen said.

The Bay Terrace Shopping Center has about a dozen restaurants, including IHOP, Panera Bread, Five Guys, Outback Steakhouse, SoBol and Mito.

According to Whalen, many of the restaurants already have special offers planned for Veterans Day, and Cord Meyer will expand upon that generosity with a free meal.

Participating locations will have more information, including a $25 limit per person with proof of service.

“It’s an honor for Cord Meyer to reimburse restaurants in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center for every meal they serve to a veteran or active-duty military member this Veterans Day,” Whalen said. “We deeply appreciate those who have sacrificed for the country and hope they will take us up on this Veterans Day offer.”