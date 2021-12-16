Elmhurst Hospital appoints new deputy chief medical officer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Elmhurst Hospital announced the appointment of Laura Iavicoli, MD, as the new deputy chief medical officer.

In her new role, Dr. Iavicoli will work closely with Dr. Jasmin Moshipur, the hospital’s chief medical officer, to oversee quality improvement, risk management, patient safety and medical department service line operations. She will also be assisting with facility growth initiatives and system service line operations.

Dr. Iavicoli is an experienced and seasoned board-certified emergency medicine physician with expertise in disaster preparedness and pandemic response and previously served as NYC Health + Hospitals systemwide assistant vice president for emergency management.

She played a pivotal role in guiding the hospital through the first COVID-19 surge, using her background in disaster management to develop new and innovative procedures and treatment protocols in the hospital. Dr. Iavicoli is an emergency medicine physician at Elmhurst Hospital, where she has practiced for 20 years.

“I am proud to call NYC Health + Hospitals, specifically Elmhurst, my medical home for 20 years, and to transition to this new role where I’ll be helping to further enhance the already high-quality care our patients receive every day,” Dr. Iavicoli said. “If the pandemic showed us anything, it was the resilience of this community, and the dedication our staff have to our patients.”

During her time at Elmhurst, she’s held the title of associate director of the Emergency Department and Clinical Emergency Management and Emergency Medicine Services director. She’s also served as the Sexual Assault Response Team director for NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Laura Iaicoli as deputy chief medical officer at Elmhurst,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde, MPH, said. “In addition to having served our patients as a dedicated Emergency Department physician for over 20 years, Dr. Iavicoli has been instrumental in helping us through the unprecedented healthcare disaster brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with her as we plan for our future needs and improve access to healthcare in our hardworking community.”

Dr. Iavicoli has devoted much of her career to emergency management issues, with publications, trainings and seminars pertaining to disaster preparedness, including pandemic response, terrorism and mass casualty incidents.

She has also been a disaster relief team member for more than 10 years for New York City and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Dr. Iavicoli has shown an unwavering commitment to our staff and patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst over the past 20 years,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Chief Medical Officer Jasmin Moshipur, MD, said. “No problem is too big or too small for her to tackle, and she approaches every issue with tact and compassion. I am beyond proud to work with her in this new capacity.”

Dr. Iavicoli is a graduate of Boston University. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at the State University of New Jersey.