Western Concourse opens at new Terminal B in LaGuardia Airport

In the latest milestone of the LaGuardia Airport redevelopment project, the final flight departed from the original ’60s-era Central Terminal Building on Wednesday night, Dec. 15, and LaGuardia Gateway Partners announced the opening of the second phase of the Western Concourse in the new Terminal B on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The interior of the 218,000-square-foot Western Concourse is now fully operational, featuring four new gates, family-friendly spaces and the new American Airlines Admirals Club.

“Gone are the days of low ceilings and dark hallways,” LaGuardia Gateway Partners CEO Frank Scremin said. “With each new milestone, we are dramatically improving the customer experience and helping transform Terminal B into a gateway worthy of the greatest city in the world. Our terminal’s innovative design, inclusive atmosphere, and choice food and retail options bring LaGuardia further into the 21st century.”

The new Terminal B is now 90% complete. American Airlines primarily operates its flights out of the Western Concourse which includes phase one of a new 350 seat lounge, which also opened Thursday.

“American Airlines has proudly served the New York market from LaGuardia Airport for more than eight decades,” American Airlines VPFranco Tedeschi said. “As we fully transition our operations to the all-new Terminal B, American is building on our legacy of service for a new generation of travelers. The world-class facility redefines the travel experience, offering customers new amenities, more space and a seamless experience from curb-to-gate.”

The new concourse was built with families in mind, offering a children’s play area. In addition, a new nursing mother’s room and two additional family restrooms have opened on the concourse along with two new retail shops including InMotion, an electronics store for travelers, and The Scoop offering travel essentials and convenience items.

“From initial concept, investment, and construction oversight to terminal operations and management, I’m proud of Vantage’s leadership role in delivering one of the largest public-private partnerships in U.S. history here at LaGuardia Terminal B,” Vantage Airport Group Chair & CEO George Casey said. “Today marks another important milestone to celebrate in the delivery of the new, world-class terminal that offers a completely transformed guest experience.”

Early next year, the second of the terminal’s dual sky bridges will open to connect the main part of the terminal to the second island concourse passengers will walk above the aircraft as they make their way to the gate while enjoying views of the New York City skyline.