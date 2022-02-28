Man breaks into a car in Ridgewood, stealing cash and credit card

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a man who broke into a car parked on Seneca Avenue in January and took off with cash and a credit card.

At around 6:30 in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11, a 25-year-old man went to the car he had parked in front of 976 Seneca Ave. and discovered over a thousand dollars and a credit card were missing before calling the authorities.

An investigation determined that on the night before, around 10 p.m., a man broke the window of the vehicle and took the man’s property. An attempt was made to make purchases with the victim’s credit card at a deli located at 545 Central Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn, police said. However, it is unclear if any charges were successful and the suspect fled the deli on foot, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from the deli and described him as 30 to 40 years of age. He had a beard and was wearing a dark hooded jacket with a gray knit cap, a blue plaid shirt and dark pants.