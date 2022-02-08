Police investigate Grand Central Parkway crash resulting in teen’s death

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A teenager died following a car crash on the Grand Central Parkway last month.

According to police reports, a 24-year-old man walked into the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills on Jan. 27 to report the late-night car crash, which had happened two days prior.

The man, who was the driver of the 2020 Honda Accord, said that the incident took place on Monday, Jan. 25, just past midnight. The driver said that he and an 18-year-old female passenger were traveling eastbound on the Grand Central Parkway when his car allegedly struck the center median.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the teen to Jamaica Medical Center, where she was reportedly in stable condition. Police reported that the 18-year-old had died from her injuries on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

There are no arrests and police do not suspect any criminality at this time. The investigation by NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.