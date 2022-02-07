Queens lawmaker partners with local nonprofit to host free senior benefits webinar

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is partnering with LiveOnNY for a free Zoom webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 24, to explain the types of benefits seniors are eligible for and how they would be able to apply for them.

Representatives from LiveonNY, a nonprofit organization committed to helping New York live on through organ and tissue donation, will discuss their mission, the stigma and misconceptions around receiving benefits, review all of the benefits that are relevant to older adults — which includes discussing what these benefits address, the eligibility criteria and the application process — and finish with a brief Q&A from the audience.

The organization will give out its contact information in case anyone is interested in reaching out.

“Many of our seniors are on fixed incomes, making it more difficult for them to afford the rising costs of living in the city,” Addabbo said. “Organizations like LiveOnNY are able to help this vulnerable population find out what benefits they are eligible for and how they can apply to receive those vitally important benefits. I want to thank LiveOnNY for their continued partnership and for helping my constituents with virtual webinars like this one.”

Some of the benefits LiveOnNY can help constituents register for include SNAP, SCRIE, HEAP, the Medicare Savings Program, Medicaid and property tax exemptions. While LiveOnNY cannot assist participants in registering for these benefit programs during this meeting, seniors are encouraged to contact LiveOn NY after the webinar to talk about their specific situations and to find out if they qualify and how to apply.

“LiveOnNY is so grateful to State Senator Addabbo and his staff for providing us with this opportunity to inform older adults and their families about benefits programs that can help us age in our homes,” said Kim Lerner, director of LiveON NY Benefits Outreach Program. “Many people aren’t familiar with these benefits or automatically think they’re not eligible for them, so it’s vital to get this information out to them.”

Those interested in taking part in the webinar can register here.

For more information, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111 or LiveOnNY at 212-398-5045 or by email at benefits@liveon-ny.org.