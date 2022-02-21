Suspect sought in series of home robberies in northeast Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are searching for a suspect in connection with a one-man robbery spree across northeast Queens in the last two months.

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information on the suspect who police say first struck on Jan. 18, when he entered a home near 170th Place and Lithonia Avenue through a secured door, setting off an alarm. The suspect fled empty-handed.

The suspect, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, struck again on Jan. 26 inside a home near 35th Avenue and 164th Street in Murray Hill, where a 74-year-old man returned home and discovered he was missing property. An investigation determined that earlier that day, the suspect entered through a secured door and removed electronics and jewelry worth $80,000 before taking off on foot, police said.

On Jan. 31, a woman returned home near 159th Street and Laburnum Avenue in Flushing and reported missing property. An investigation determined that the suspect and two other men entered the residence through a secured door and made off with more than $22,000.

The NYPD released surveillance video of one of the suspects inside a home near 45th Avenue and 169th Street in Auburndale on the morning of Feb. 1. A 38-year-old woman returned home to find jewelry and other possessions valued at around $1,400 were missing.

On Feb. 4, a 34-year-old man found property missing from his home near Poplar Street and Robinson Street just north of Kissena Park. The suspect entered through a secured door around noon and removed jewelry and electronics worth approximately $16,000 before fleeing on foot, police said.

On Feb. 14, the man entered a home near 35th Avenue and 164th Street in Flushing and removed property valued at $2,500.

And on Feb. 16, a 66-year-old man returned to his home near 156th Street and Jasmine Avenue a few blocks north of Kissena Park and discovered property missing. The suspect set off an alarm and fled on foot and it was undetermined how much property was removed during the incident.

In the surveillance video, he was wearing a beige baseball cap, a black mask and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.