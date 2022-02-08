Suspect in Woodhaven beer heist also sought in two other crimes: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood have determined that one of the men who pulled off a dangerous beer heist at a Woodhaven gas station last month is also being sought in connection with separate robbery and grand larceny auto incidents investigations in the area.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, the two suspects entered a Shell gas station located at 90-05 Myrtle Ave. near Forest Park and began to remove four cases of beer without paying for them, police said.

A 54-year-old employee tried to stop them but they pushed him away and one pulled out a firearm while the other showed a knife, according to authorities. The two men then exited the station with the beer and took off in a black 2022 Ford Explorer.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Investigators say one of those men is also being sought for using a stolen credit card to make an unauthorized purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 18, inside of 73-12 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.

The credit card was removed from a 20-year-old victim’s vehicle, which was parked in front of 77-34 66th Rd., according to authorities.

Investigators believe the suspect is the same individual who was captured on video surveillance on Wednesday, Jan. 19, near Metropolitan Avenue and 74th Street. Authorities say that a 37-year-old woman left her 2018 Mazda sedan unattended while still running and the suspect entered the car and drove off eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.