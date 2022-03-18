Cops looking for assailant who allegedly used a bottle to bludgeon E train riders

Two E train riders were allegedly bashed over their skulls by a bottle-swinging subway rider earlier this month and police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for the suspect.

Just before midnight on Thursday, March 3, the man engaged in a shouting match with a 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman as the E train approached the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue transit hub in Jackson Heights.

During the argument, the assailant pulled out a liquor bottle, which he used to strike both of the victims, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported both victims to Elmhurst Hospital Center where they both received treatment for lacerations to their heads, according to the NYPD.

In surveillance images of the suspect released by the NYPD, he is described as having a dark complexion and bald head with a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.