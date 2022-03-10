Auburndale resident to fight in charity boxing event on Long Island

Queens resident, Dawn Jessica Strain, was chosen to enter the boxing ring for the nation’s only all-volunteer charity boxing event this September.

Strain will fight in this year’s Long Island Fight for Charity Main Event on Sept. 17, which is expected to attract more than 1,200 people, raising over $200,000 for local non-profits. Organizations like Long Island Community Chest, The Genesis School and National Foundation for Human Potential will all benefit from Long Island’s most anticipated charity event of the year.

Strain, known as Dawn “The Storm” Strain, is from Auburndale and the president of DJS Events, an event planning firm based in Farmingdale. Known for her charisma in the business world, in 2009, she became the second-youngest woman to be named to the Long Island Business News “Top 50 Business Women of the Year.” Strain’s non-profit, Long Island Elite (LIE), has donated over $1 million to charitable causes across Long Island.

Strain’s work as an event planner has gotten her national esteem, even being recognized in Say Yes to the Dress, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and CBS. She is also a Lyme disease and cancer survivor.

“I am glad to be back involved and eager to continue on my journey with Long Island Fight for Charity after serving on the committee in its early stages of growth,” Strain said. “I view being a volunteering boxer as a meaningful way to give back and support those in need.

Strain mentioned that the training has been difficult but overall she is happy to give back to those in need.

“The training has been very challenging yet motivating to build my strength and skills to put on an authentic show for my supporters and raise funds for a very good cause,” Strain said.

The Main Event will include 10 fights, pitting local business people against each other for a good cause. Jeff Cohen, Long Island Fight for Charity Founder, said that the participants of this event are working to support local charities and improve the lives of others.

“These men and women from the Long Island business community have the mindset needed to raise over $10,000, train and physically prepare for their matches,” Cohen said.

Tickets for the Main Event are available online after March 1, starting at $135 for general seating. For more information, visit their website at LIFightForCharity.org