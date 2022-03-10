Couple behind G train assault in Long Island City allegedly robbed young girl in Corona playground earlier that day: NYPD

The NYPD has determined that the couple that was already being sought in connection with an assault on board a G train in Court Square on March 3, were also involved in the robbery of a young woman in Corona on the same morning.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are searching for the same man and woman who approached the 13-year-old girl inside the Park of Americas playground, located at 103-08 42nd Ave. at 6:45 a.m. and placed an unknown object to her back while the woman threatened to stab her and demanded money, police said. The girl complied and gave her assailants her cellphone and ear pods and the couple fled the scene on foot, according to the NYPD.

About 45-minutes later, the same two suspects were on a G train inside the Court Square subway station when the woman snatched a cellphone from a straphanger and punched her in the face, police said.

A 37-year-old man came to the assistance of the victim and the second suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed him, causing a laceration to his wrist, police said. The two suspects fled the train and the injured rider was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspects and described the man as having a dark complexion and in his teens. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black jeans and dark colored sneakers. The woman is described as having a dark complexion and is also in her teens. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.