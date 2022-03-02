COVID-19 heroes honored during Black History Month celebration at Terrace on the Park

Hometown heroes from East Elmhurst and Corona were recognized for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic as Black History Month drew to a close.

Mayor Eric Adams joined Councilman Francisco Moya and Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Thursday, Feb. 24, to honor outstanding members of the community.

Among those honored was Reverend Patrick Young of First Baptist Church, who received a proclamation from the City of New York; Reverend Peter Heron of Leverich Memorial Church; Reverend Michael Johnson of Southern Baptist; and youth volunteer Niobe Jones.

“This event honoring Black History was precisely the opportunity to celebrate and thank our faith leaders and volunteers for their leadership, tireless work and indelible support for so many in our neighborhood,” Moya said. “I can’t imagine what enduring this pandemic would be like without their leadership and solidarity. I thank all who attended this joyous occasion and our NYC Mayor Eric Adams for recognizing the work of our community.”

The event was co-hosted with the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association President Larinda Hooks.

“This celebration was an opportunity to recognize and thank our faith leaders and a young volunteer for uplifting and supporting many families after two very tough years,” Hooks said. “Getting through this pandemic would not have been possible without the leadership and support of Assemblyman Jeff Aubry and Council member Francisco Moya. Specifically, with Councilman Moya, he embodies what it is to be a community, no matter where we are from.”

The celebration included the participation of members of Community Board 3, First Baptist Church food pantry volunteers, the LeFrak City Tenants Association, Neighbors of the American Triangle, as well as Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and state Senator Jessica Ramos.

“It was a pleasure and an honor, as we come out of this pandemic, to come together in person for the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association Black History event,” Aubry said. “We honored members of the ministry and an extraordinary young lady who has supported so many in our neighborhood. It was a wonderful celebration and we hope to do it again next year.”