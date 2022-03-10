Rockland County teen injured in Glendale scooter collision dies: NYPD

The 16-year-old girl that suffered severe head trauma in a Glendale collision last month has died, the NYPD announced Thursday, March 10.

Alexandra Ariza, of Nyack in Rockland County, was riding as a passenger on a scooter when it slammed into a car on Cooper Avenue during the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 21, according to authorities.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle collision along the southern edge of St. John Cemetery near 88th Street and discovered two teenagers lying in the roadway. EMS responded to the scene and rushed Ariza to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Two days later she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The 15-year-old boy who was operating the 2021 Yamaha had injuries to his right leg and was transported to Cohen Children’s Hospital in Glen Oaks in stable condition.

According to the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, a 2021 Mazda CX-30 was on Cooper Avenue approaching 88th Street when the scooter struck the vehicle, ejecting both riders.

A 30-year-old man who was driving the Mazda, and a 27-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat, were taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.