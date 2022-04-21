Two gunmen sought in killing of innocent bystander in Jamaica: NYPD

The NYPD on Wednesday, April 20, released video surveillance images of two suspects who opened fire on a group of men in Jamaica on Saturday night, killing a 48-year-old community leader.

The two men approached the group standing in front of 117-09 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. just before 10 p.m. on April 16and pulled out handguns firing off 15 shots in their direction, police said.

One of the gunshots struck Yaw Pabi in the head as he was standing down the street. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the innocent bystander to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The two gunmen fled southbound on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard on foot and entered a silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata with a Connecticut license plate.

The first gunman is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 22 and 28, who stands between 5’7” and 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a black mask and a white glove on his right hand, police said.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages 22 and 28, who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 200 to 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with a red logo on the front leg and white sneakers. He was also wearing a white glove on his right hand, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the two suspects as they opened fire and additional photos of the getaway car with the Connecticut license plates.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.