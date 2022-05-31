College Point residents honor fallen heroes at Memorial Day parade

Local elected officials, community leaders and veterans marched in the College Point Memorial Day Parade on Monday honoring fallen heroes who served in the armed forces.

Residents lined the streets cheering on the marchers from the intersection of 28th Avenue and College Point Boulevard to Fifth Avenue and 119th Street. White crosses with the names of College Point residents who lost their lives abroad were placed at a makeshift memorial located at MacNeil Park on Poppenhusen Avenue.

The College Point Memorial Day Parade is an annual tradition in the community that commemorates military veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

See photos below from this year’s parade.