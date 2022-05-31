Quantcast
College Point

College Point residents honor fallen heroes at Memorial Day parade

By
0
comments
Posted on
College Point Memorial Day
The College Point Memorial Day parade honored veterans and fallen servicemen and women in the armed forces. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Local elected officials, community leaders and veterans marched in the College Point Memorial Day Parade on Monday honoring fallen heroes who served in the armed forces. 

Residents lined the streets cheering on the marchers from the intersection of 28th Avenue and College Point Boulevard to Fifth Avenue and 119th Street. White crosses with the names of College Point residents who lost their lives abroad were placed at a makeshift memorial located at MacNeil Park on Poppenhusen Avenue.

The College Point Memorial Day Parade is an annual tradition in the community that commemorates military veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. 

See photos below from this year’s parade. 

College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress
College Point Memorial Day
Photo by Adrian Childress

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York