Queens County Farm Museum holding 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow

The Queens County Farm Museum will be celebrating its 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow from July 29-31. Throughout the event, an expansive market of authentic Native American art, crafts, jewelry and food will be on hand.

In addition to all the crafts and food available, there will be intertribal Native American dance competitions, with participants from more than 40 different Native American tribes. The entire powwow is aimed at connecting the public to ancient Native American traditions and cultures, as well as to each other.

There will be six major dance categories for the competing dancers. Additionally, several other non-competitive dances, including the gourd dance, round dance, rabbit dance, and demonstrations of various Iroquois, Pueblo and Apache dances, will occur. The cultural significance of these dances will be taught to those who wish to participate.

Bonfires will be held on the evenings of July 29 and 30. Attendees are encouraged to attend the lightings, which will occur between 8 and 9 p.m. There, they can join a dance circle.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers Scholarship Fund and the Queens County Farm Museum Education Program.

Tickets for the event are available in one-day and three-day passes. One-day passes are $15 for adults and $8 for kids between the ages of 2 and 12, while three-day passes are $30 for adults and $16 for kids.