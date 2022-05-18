Teenager busted carrying two loaded handguns at York Early College Academy in South Jamaica: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was arrested just before noon Wednesday at the York Early College Academy in South Jamaica for allegedly carrying two loaded handguns in his backpack, according to the NYPD.

The teenager was packing the two 9mm firearms and ammunition cartridges at the school that operates as a shared location with IS8, the Richard S. Grossley School at 108-35 167th St. in South Jamaica.

“We met with the school’s principal and school safety agents and confirmed the weapons were found in the student’s backpack,” an NYPD spokesman said. “When and if he is charged he will not be identified because he is a minor.”

There were no injuries reported due to the incident. York Early College Academy serves nearly 700 students in grades 6 through 12.

“Guns have absolutely no place in our schools, and behavior like this will not be tolerated,” Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said. “The Department of Education is wholly committed to making sure our students, schools and communities are safe. Our school staff and School Safety Agents immediately and safely recovered these items following a concern raised by a community member. All protocols were followed, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions.”