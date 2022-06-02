One month later, suspect charged with murder of Forest Hills food delivery worker

One month after the murder of a beloved Chinese food delivery worker in Forest Hills sparked outrage and questions regarding a suspect, police on Wednesday night arrested a 51-year-old Briarwood man, who is now facing murder charges.

Glenn Hirsch, of 141st Street, was arrested in his home at 8 p.m. on June 1 and has been charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the April 30 death of 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan, according to authorities.

On the night of April 30, Yan, a father of three children, was shot while riding a scooter after making a delivery near 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter that “Yan was a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking.”

Following Yan’s death, residents in the community had called for justice during a Community Board 6 meeting and a vigil that was held outside of the Great Wall restaurant where Yan worked. Last month, police had identified a disgruntled customer as a possible person of interest in the case. However, due to an ongoing investigation, the NYPD couldn’t comment on whether the person was questioned.

As reports have surfaced regarding a dispute between the suspect and the Great Wall restaurant over not receiving more duck sauce with his order, an NYPD spokesperson said they’re not sure how the incident transpired and that the investigation remains ongoing.

On Twitter, Congresswoman Grace Meng thanked the NYPD for their work in investigating the case, while noting that the community has not been at ease since Yan’s death.

“This family’s life will never be the same, but at the funeral, this was his wife, Eva’s main request – for him to be caught and for justice to be served. “The family and restaurant also say there was a history of this suspect harassing Mr. Yan and the restaurant employees. I hope @NYPD112Pct is investigating this too.”

City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman said she’s “glad to see that Zhiwen Yan’s killer was finally arrested” and hopes “this brings some solace to his family.”