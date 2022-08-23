Gonzalez takes commanding lead in race for open seat in newly-drawn 59th Senate District in western Queens

Long Island City progressive Kristen Gonzalez raced out to an early lead in the newly-drawn Senate District 59 contest during Tuesday’s primary, giving the Democratic Socialists of America another victory against establishment candidates in western Queens.

The 27-year-old Gonzalez is leading former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley with nearly 59% of the votes as of 10 p.m., with 91 percent of the scanners reported, according to unofficial results from the city’s Board of Elections.

Gonzalez could not be immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night, but took to Twitter to thank her supporters.

A million dollars can't buy a movement. Thank you. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/dJCxOBs8ZE — Kristen Gonzalez (@Gonzalez4NY) August 24, 2022

In addition to her DSA support, Gonzalez was endorsed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Working Families Party, which sent a small army of canvassers to work her campaign based on creating a more equitable New York where all residents can live in dignity. Her priorities include affordable housing, protecting women’s reproductive rights, and the Green New Deal.

The Gonzalez campaign had plenty of momentum going until it hit a speed bump in early June when Astoria resident Nomiki Konst elbowed her way into the race, crowding the progressive lane. When State Senator Michael Gianaris arranged an August 13 sitdown with the candidates at Astoria’s Neptune Diner, Konst dropped out and endorsed Gonzalez in an effort to clear the progressive path even though it was too late to remove her name from the ballot.

DSA-backed candidates have succeeded against establishment candidates since June 2018 when Ocasio-Cortez stunned then-Congressman Joe Crowley, who was the fourth-highest ranking Democrat in the House and leader of the Queens County Democratic Party. Tuesday’s primary pitted Crowley’s cousin Elizabeth against Gonzalez, endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, who succeeded Joe Crowley as the party leader, endorsed Elizabeth Crowley in the D59 race to represent Astoria, Long Island City, parts of North Brooklyn and several neighborhoods in Manhattan’s Midtown East.

Elizabeth Crowley lost her City Council seat to Robert Holden during a memorable election cycle in 2017 when Crowley defeated the Maspeth civic leader and retired college professor in the primary but lost to Holden in the general election when he appeared on the ballot after the Queens County GOP offered him the spot on its party line.

More recently, Elizabeth Crowley finished second in the 2020 special election for Queens Borough President, which was won handily by Donovan Richards. Crowley came much closer in a 2021 rematch in the Democratic primary, which Richards won by a margin of 0.1%.

In addition to the Meeks endorsement, Crowley garnered additional support from Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, and two dozen major unions, including the United Federation of Teachers, and the Communication Workers of America.

Also in the running was Manhattan District Leader Mike Corbett, who was a staffer for former Astoria Councilman Costa Constantinides.

Corbett was endorsed by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and a number of Manhattan Democratic clubs, and he was the first to concede in the race.

“I want to congratulate Kristen Gonzalez on her victory in this race and stand ready to support her as our next State Senator,” Corbett said. “Throughout the last two and a half months, we have treated each other with respect as we engaged in a debate on the ideas. The issues we discussed — from public safety to housing to workers’ rights — are still going to be there tomorrow, so it’s on us to continue working as a community. We were among the last campaigns to enter this race, but we saw such strong support for our message that we can have a better New York. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff for their hard work and dedication.”