Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Lottery on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, announced that a second-prize ticket for the Aug. 9 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Fresh Meadows.

The ticket, worth a guaranteed $1 million, was sold at Village Stationary, located at 182-02 Union Tpke.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.