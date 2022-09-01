$1 million lottery ticket sold in Jackson Heights

The New York Lottery announced a second-prize ticket, worth a guaranteed $1 million, was sold in Jackson Heights for the Aug. 31 Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Northern Liquors, located at 9420 Northern Blvd.

The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable, contributing $3.6 billion in 2021 to help support education in the state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, can find help at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp. org/, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.