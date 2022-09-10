Crooks nab cash, credit card and cellphone from 72-year-old woman after her pushing down in Jamaica

Police are searching for the crooks who shoved a 72-year-old woman to the ground in Jamaica before nabbing her cellphone, credit card and cash in Jamaica on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Authorities say the woman was walking at the corner of 106th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct, at approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 8, when two unidentified men approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground. The crooks then snatched her cellphone, approximately $200 in cash and a credit card before fleeing on foot eastbound on 106th Avenue.

The woman sustained bruising and swelling, but declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Police on Sept. 9 released video of the suspects.

