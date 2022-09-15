Quantcast
Flushing

Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with Flushing homicide

homicide
NYPD is searching for this man for questioning in connection with a Flushing homicide. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide on Friday, Aug. 26, inside of a Flushing apartment. 

At approximately 6:57 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female inside of an apartment at 132-59 41 Road. Upon their arrival, officers from the 109th Precinct discovered Fang Chen, 55, with multiple stab wounds to her chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced Chen dead at the scene. 

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

homicide
NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this man, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a Flushing homicide. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

