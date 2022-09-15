Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with Flushing homicide

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide on Friday, Aug. 26, inside of a Flushing apartment.

🚨Wanted🚨for homicide. On Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 6:57 am, officers discovered a female victim with multiple stab wounds to her chest inside a building at 132-59 41 Road, within the confines of the 109 Precinct. If you 👀 see him , please call 1-800-577-8477. pic.twitter.com/xnEGmZni0r — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) September 15, 2022

At approximately 6:57 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female inside of an apartment at 132-59 41 Road. Upon their arrival, officers from the 109th Precinct discovered Fang Chen, 55, with multiple stab wounds to her chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced Chen dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.