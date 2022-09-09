Thief breaks into Springfield Gardens home, steals cash and debit cards while family sleeps: NYPD

An unknown individual broke into a home in the vicinity of 184th Street and 146th Road in the Brookville section of Springfield Gardens, on Thursday, Sept. 8, stealing approximately $100 in cash as well as three debit cards from a 48-year-old woman’s unattended purse, according to authorities.

Within the confines of the 105th Precinct, close to 5:30 a.m., the unidentified robber broke into the woman’s home, located within the confines of the 105th Precinct, through a front window as she, and her three other family members, were sleeping, police said. After stealing the cash and cards, the individual attempted to charge approximately $30 to one of the cards.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the incident.

