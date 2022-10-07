Thieves snatch Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Nesquik during gunpoint robbery at 7-Eleven in Ridgewood

Police are searching for a group of thieves who stole $30 in merchandise in a gunpoint robbery at a 7-Eleven in Ridgewood on Oct. 4, according to authorities.

Police say that just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, five suspects — two women and three men — entered the 7-Eleven at 60-31 Metropolitan Ave., within the confines of the 104th Precinct, while one woman remained inside a vehicle outside the location. Once the group was inside the store, one of the men displayed a black firearm while the others snatched a six-pack of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a Nesquik, valued at $30, police said.

The thieves then exited the store and fled eastbound on Eliot Avenue in a red Toyota Camry, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Authorities described the thieves as being between the ages of 18 and 25.

Police on Oct. 6 released surveillance video and images of the suspects.

The video shows the Camry parking in front of the 7-Eleven and the suspects entering the store before exiting with the stolen merchandise moments later.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.