Authorities monitoring threats made against Queens City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán

The NYPD and the New York City Council’s security team are monitoring threats made against Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán last month, according to authorities.

“We take violent threats against our members and staff very seriously and are uncompromising about taking any and all necessary actions to ensure they are safe,” said Mandela Jones, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ deputy chief of staff for communications. “The Council’s security officials work closely with city authorities to protect all members and employees and has taken steps to support the Office of Council Member Cabán in the face of troubling threats like we would with every member’s office.”

Jones added that violent threats against an elected official is unacceptable and “has no place in New York City.”

A police spokesperson told QNS that multiple voicemails were left for Cabán at her office, located at 30-83 31 St., within the confines of the 114th Precinct.

According to the spokesperson, the voicemails did not contain any threats to harm Cabán and her staff; however, they “did contain vulgar and violent language.”

There have been no arrests made and an investigation is ongoing. This incident is being classified as aggravated harassment, the spokesperson said.

“It is unfortunate that this has been disregarded, perpetuating division and undermining safe working conditions for a Council member and their staff without consideration for the people impacted, including their tens of thousands of constituents,” Jones said. “The overheated rhetoric needs to be immediately dialed down and de-escalated. We all have a responsibility to foster a climate that unequivocally discourages threats and promotes constructive dialogue – that includes every individual and institution with a voice. The public servants who dedicate themselves to serving our city deserve respect and safety, regardless of whether you may disagree with them.”

A spokesperson for Cabán’s office told QNS that City Council security has discouraged Cabán’s team from speaking to the press regarding the voicemails. However, the spokesperson did say that Council security is monitoring the situation closely and Cabán’s office is following safety protocols.

QNS will update the story as more information becomes available.