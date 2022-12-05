Two men sought in armed robbery at Forest Hills smoke shop: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for two masked men who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The two suspects entered the Continental Smoke Shop at 107-36 71st Ave., next door to the Chase bank branch in Queens Boulevard, just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 3. One of the suspects was caught on a security camera as he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the store worker behind the counter. The employee complied and handed over approximately $10,000 in cash from the register, police said.

The gunman fired the weapon once into the floor before the two perpetrators left the smoke shop and jumped into a black vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the two suspects and described them both as being in their 20s and having medium complexions. One wore a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a blue surgical facemask and he was carrying a black book bag.

The gunman was wearing a black hooded jacket with multi-colored lettering in the hood, black pants, yellow sneakers, yellow gloves and a blue surgical facemask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hitlone at 1-800-577-TIPS.