Crooks nab expensive jacket, sneakers and more during gunpoint robbery of teen in Cambria Heights: NYPD

Police from the 105th Precinct are looking for two suspects concerning an armed robbery in Cambria Heights, where they forced a teenager to strip down during a harrowing ordeal.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old boy was walking in a residential area in the vicinity of Springfield Boulevard and 115th Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when he was approached by two men who began to chase him. One of the assailants pulled out a gold club while the other brandished a firearm, according to the NYPD.

The two suspects demanded the teenager’s property and proceeded to forcibly remove his jacket, sneakers, jeans and his cellphone, police said. The perpetrators then ran off northbound on Nashville Boulevard.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the humiliating incident, and an NYPD spokesperson said the approximate value of the stolen property is $3,665.

“The victim’s jacket is worth $1,000, roughly, and the sneakers he was wearing are very expensive as well,” the police spokesman told QNS. “And then there’s the cellphone, an iPhone 13 Pro Max. So all those things add up.”

The Apple product can cost between $800 to nearly $2,000, depending on the features.

The NYPD on Jan. 24 released surveillance photos of the two men, who are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. Both have dark complexions.

One suspect wore a black and white skull face-covering and a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black ripped jeans and blue sneakers. The second man wore a black winter jacket over a black hoodie, dark pants and black sneakers.