More than 100 eateries to participate in first-ever ‘Eats in Queens Restaurant Month’

More than 150 restaurants across the ‘The World’s Borough’ will participate in the first-ever ‘Eats in Queens Restaurant Month’ and help raise funds to benefit food relief and restaurants throughout Queens.

Starting March 1, diners from the borough and beyond will have a chance to experience diverse, delicious cuisines with discounts from the participating eateries.

‘Eats in Queens Restaurant Month’ is organized by Queens Together, the only nonprofit created to connect Queens restaurants and food businesses with resources, promotion and community.

“We saw an opportunity to promote the vibrant Queens culinary scene, raise funds for vital food relief and reward donors”, said Jonathan Forgash, executive director of Queens Together. “We can all do good, eat good and feel good during this first-of-its-kind Queens donate and dine program in March.”

People can enroll by donating $25 or more to enjoy unlimited use of the ‘Eats in Queens’ discount starting March 1.

The lineup encompasses the diversity of the borough, from the fiery Caribbean Chinese fare of The Nest in Richmond Hill to pub grub from the historic Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven to Isaan Thai powerhouse Zaab Zaab in Elmhurst, and West African eatery Nneji in Astoria.

A full list of the participants may be found here.

Eats in Queens Restaurant Month is sponsored by the New York Mets, The NYC Hospitality Alliance, Equinor, Ponce Bank, Hydro Quebec, Equinor, Queens Tourism Council, Queens Economic Development Corporation, QNS, Queens Courier, Queens Post, Jamaica Times, Flushing Times, Bayside Times, the Woodhaven BID, Bayside Village, the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, and more.