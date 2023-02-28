United Skates brings back roller skating fun to Atlas Park in Glendale

United Skates of America, which is celebrating 50 years of roller skating fun, is kicking off the spring season with the grand re-opening of its pop-up outdoor roller skating rink at The Shops Atlas Park, located at 80-00 Cooper Ave in Glendale, on April 1 from 12:30 to 9 p.m.

The rink will be open from April through October and can host up to 125 skaters at a time. Admissions fees are $13 and $6 for skate rental. Skaters can bring their own gear. However, clean wheels, toe stops on quad skates, or heel brakes on inline skates are a requirement.

The rink is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fridays from 4:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 to 9 p.m. The rink will also be open during spring break starting April 5, providing parents with a chance to entertain their offspring with some fun outdoor activities.

Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone 25 years or older after 7 p.m. Adults who prefer to watch from the sidelines while the kids whip around the rink are admission free, but have to stay to supervise.

United Skates has planned special events throughout the season. Some of the events include “affordable family fun skate” and special events for tots, where youngsters have a chance to skate with their favorite anime characters like Pikachu, a Minion and Buzz Lightyear.

Those, who want to incorporate roller skating into their regular fitness regime, can take advantage of the season pass at $65, which includes unlimited admission and skate rental.

For those who have never laced up or need a refresher, United Skates offers lessons every Sunday from 1030 am to 1130 am. The fees are $80 per month.

To ensure the safety of all guests skating to the tunes of R&B, Hip Hop, House, and Pop music, certified and trained floor guards are at hand to keep on eye on the wheelers. Skaters, who feel a tad insecure on the floor, can rent a skate mate, which are walkers with wheels.

United Skates also offers packages for field trips, birthday parties, and corporate events.

For more information about the schedule, special events, lessons and party packages, visit Unites Skates website at unitedskates.com/atlas-park.