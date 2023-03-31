Officers make pair of arrests, seize loaded assault rifle and other weapons within Queens’ 105th Precinct

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village seized a loaded assault rifle, two knives and more while making a pair of arrests on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call regarding a man with a firearm at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and 110th Road in Queens Village just after 10 p.m. on March 29. Further investigation by the officers led to the arrest of 34-year-old Ugensky Jean, of Springfield Boulevard, who was found to be in possession of an assault rifle loaded with a high capacity magazine, as well as a pair of knives, according to the NYPD.

Our 4by Patrol Officers were answering a 911 call and recovered this loaded illegal firearm and arrested the perpetrator who possessed it. #onelessgun @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDQueensSouth @NYPDPC pic.twitter.com/Rn0tR1pwPW — NYPD 105th Precinct (@NYPD105Pct) March 30, 2023

Jean is facing multiple charges for criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

In a separate incident three hours later, around 11:35 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a 225th Street home in Cambria Heights and found 46-year-old Joseph Loiseau to be in possession of a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, as well as a controlled substance, police said.

Loiseau is facing multiple charges for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

In a tweet posted on March 30, the 105th Precinct applauded its officers for their work in getting the weapons off the streets.