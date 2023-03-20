Arverne motorcyclist identified following fatal collision in Rochdale earlier this month: NYPD

The NYPD identified a motorcyclist from Arverne who crashed into a van in Rochdale earlier this month.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 7, police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Farmers Boulevard and 135th Street near the Locust Manor LIRR station, where they found a 38-year-old man lying on the roadway with head trauma.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries one week later on March 14, police said.

The NYPD identified the deceased on Monday as David Aguero of Beach 59th Street in Arverne.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway Division’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Aguero was riding a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Farmers Boulevard when he crashed into the rear of a 2010 Ford E-350 van as it was traveling southbound on Farmers Boulevard and making a turn onto 135th Avenue. The 43-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the van remained on the scene and was not injured in the collision.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.