Revelers show their Irish pride at annual Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

By Maggie Wong Posted on
Bayside Saint Patrick's Day parade
Rain couldn’t stop the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day from kicking off on Bell Boulevard on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)

A little rain did not stop Queens residents from showing their Irish pride and cheering on the bands and performers who participated in the annual Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 25.

The NYPD Emerald Society began the parade by blasting Irish music from bagpipes and drums, paving the way for the other revelers to participate.

The NYPD Emerald Society began the Bayside Saint Patrick's Day Parade by blasting Irish music from bagpipes and drums on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)
The NYPD Emerald Society began the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade by blasting Irish music from bagpipes and drums on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)

Participants strolled down Bell Boulevard from 36th Avenue to 42nd Avenue, with revelers waving their Irish flags and showing their orange, green and white spirit.

Joining the parade were dozens of cultural groups, local schools and businesses, marching bands and community organizations, including the Bayside Historical Society and Mayo Society of New York.

Members from the Bayside Historical Society march in the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)

Bob Reid, president of the Bayside Little League, served as this year’s grand marshal and told QNS he was thrilled with the excitement and support revelers brought to the parade.

“It was an honor for me to be asked to be the grand marshal,” Reid said.

Members from the Bayside Little League march in the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)

Affiliated with the Little League for years, Reid is a friendly face in the community and said seeing the kids having fun is what makes the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade special.

“I’m always out for the kids. So you know, as long as something’s going to children and makes them smile, that’s what it’s all about,” Reid said.

Grand Marshal Bob Reid (c.) poses with Congresswoman Grace Meng (second from l.), Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (r.) and members of the NYPD during the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day parade on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)

Amongst the spectators included dog-owner Mary, who brought her furry friend Lark to experience the parade for the first time since being adopted.

“She needs to celebrate being part of the Bayside community,” Mary said of the pup.

Revelers at the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)

Mary and her daughter, who said they are proud of their Irish roots, attended the parade with friends and enjoyed every second of the event!

Bayside resident Francis McLoughlin, president of the parade, first started the celebrations in 2018 to embrace the Irish pride in Bayside, but also to give back to the local organizations that flourish the neighborhood.

Revelers at the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 25. (Photo by Maggie Wong)
(Photo by Maggie Wong)

