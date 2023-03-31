Prize-winning tickets for March 30 Take 5 evening drawing sold at shops in Middle Village, Oakland Gardens

Queens was well represented in the March 30 Take 5 evening drawing.
The New York Lottery announced that shops in Oakland Gardens and Middle Village each sold prize-winning Take 5 tickets. The winning tickets, each worth $18,627.50, were announced in the March 30 Take 5 drawing.
One ticket was sold at Sanat Card & Gift, located at 214-24 73rd Ave. in Oakland Gardens, while the other was sold at Sonny’s Lotto Spot, located at 75-04 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.