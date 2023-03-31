Prize-winning tickets for March 30 Take 5 evening drawing sold at shops in Middle Village, Oakland Gardens

Queens was well represented in the March 30 Take 5 evening drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that shops in Oakland Gardens and Middle Village each sold prize-winning Take 5 tickets. The winning tickets, each worth $18,627.50, were announced in the March 30 Take 5 drawing.

One ticket was sold at Sanat Card & Gift, located at 214-24 73rd Ave. in Oakland Gardens, while the other was sold at Sonny’s Lotto Spot, located at 75-04 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.