Quantcast
Fresh Meadows

Trio sought for destroying statue of an angel belonging to Fresh Meadows church

By Posted on
Screen Shot 2023-03-25 at 3.37.16 PM
Police are searching for three suspects behind the destruction of a statue belonging to Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows on March 23. (Photos courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for the three crooks who were caught on camera destroying a concrete statue of an angel belonging to a Roman Catholic church in Fresh Meadows on March 23.

Authorities say that three male suspects, who are believed to between the ages of 15 and 17 — smashed the statue located in the rear of Holy Family Church located at 175-20 74 Ave., within the confines of the 107th Precinct, just after 10 p.m. before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

According to the NYPD, the total property damage is estimated at approximately $500.

Police on March 25 released surveillance images and video of the suspects that were obtained from the church.

The video shows two of the suspects lifting the statue over a fence and onto a nearby roadway while the third suspect seemingly recorded the act on a cellphone. One of the suspects then tossed the statue onto the ground, causing part of it to break.

Police are searching for three suspects behind the destruction of a statue belonging to Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows on March 23. (Photos courtesy of the NYPD)

An investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York