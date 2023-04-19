Boy, 12, busted in Far Rockaway hate investigation, while two pals remain at large: NYPD

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway Tuesday afternoon in connection with antisemitic attacks earlier this month.

According to an investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, the youngster was with another young man and a woman — believed to be in their early teens — just before 3 p.m. on April 7 and were walking in the vicinity of Caffrey Avenue and Mott Avenue, near Yeshiva Ateret Shimon — an Orthodox synagogue. They spotted a 49-year-old man and began shouting antisemitic remarks while throwing stones at him. The young women in the group allegedly threatened the victim with a razor, police said.

A good Samaritan intervened and the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. The man was not injured as a result of the attack.

Later that evening, at around 9:30 p.m., the three suspects approached a 48-year-old man near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17th Street and began making antisemitic remarks. The suspects and the victim became engaged in a dispute when one of the teens pushed the man to the ground, police said. The suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The man was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.

An NYPD spokesman could not provide any detail on how the 12-year-old boy was arrested and said a report was prepared for menacing and aggravated harassment charges.

The investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is ongoing, as the other two suspects remain at large.