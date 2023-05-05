Flushing BID announces second annual Flushing Restaurant Week highlighting authentic Asian cuisine

About 20 restaurants are participating in this year’s second annual Flushing Restaurant Week highlighting a variety of authentic Asian cuisines from Monday, May 8, through Thursday, May 18.

The Flushing Business Improvement District (BID) kicked off the event, ‘A Taste of Flushing,’ during a press conference at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel on Thursday, May 4, to promote the unique Asian food culture in downtown Flushing.

“We’re excited to showcase the best of Flushing’s culinary scene with a wide range of amazing restaurants offering prix-fixe menus at incredible prices, starting at $20 you can enjoy a delicious meal for two,” the Flushing BID wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Whether you’re a foodie or just love trying new cuisines, this is your chance to experience some of the most unique and delicious flavors in town.”

Last year, Flushing’s first ever restaurant week was a huge success, with 15 restaurants and over 5,000 people participating. With an increase to 20 participating restaurants this year, the Flushing BID anticipates even more people taking part in this delightfully delicious event.

This year’s Restaurant Week lasts for 10 days and features an array of special menus curated specifically for this event from the participating restaurants. The establishments will offer prix-fixe menus for two diners starting at $20 including all day long choices, lunch and early dinner (before 6:30 p.m.) specials.

During Flushing Restaurant Week, participants can visit flushingbid.com to register once for two FREE $6 restaurant reward vouchers, which can be picked up at the Flushing BID Booth located in front of the Flushing Library.

The restaurant reward vouchers can be used on special menus at participating restaurants, and receipts from them can be brought to the Flushing BID booth to exchange for a 2023 Flushing BID reusable tote bag.

The restaurants featured this year include: Xiang Hot Pot; Yin Ji Chang Fen; Ji Bei Chuan; Friendship BBQ; Gao’s Crab & Kabob; Champion Pizza; Delight Florist; Crispy Burger; Fish with You; Dim Sum Garden; Young and Rich NY; Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao; Yoi Sushi; Gan-Hoo BBQ; JuQi; Four Coconuts; 1392 Seafood BBQ; OK Canaan Taiwanese Gourmet; Da Xi Sichuan Cuisine; and Zhang Liang Spicy Hot Pot.

Comprehensive event details and restaurant week special menus can be found at flushingbid.com.