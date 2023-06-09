104th Precinct commanding officer praises local civilian observation patrol group during Middle Village meeting

Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, thanks 104COP for their help during the Memorial Day Weekend, on Thursday, June 8.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The routine general membership meeting for 104 Civilian Observation Patrol took a turn when Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, paid the group a visit inside Christ the King High School, in Middle Village, on Thursday, June 8.

The rare appearance from the deputy inspector brought praise to 104COP/G-COP for helping throughout the Memorial Day Parades last month.

“I like to try and come to the different meetings and I know this is something that I’ve been trying to come to. It’s very busy and we have all kinds of conflicts,” said Coleman. “So I wanted to stop over here tonight and let you know that even though I don’t see all of you all the time, we appreciate your help out there, and it’s a big help to us, for you to dedicate your time and to help us with different events and so on.”

Coleman, along with Executive Officer John Moran and Community Affairs Officers Michael Berish and Dilsia Bonilla, couldn’t stay the entirety of the night, as the precinct continued searching for a repeat offender in the confines of the 104th precinct.

Officers described the wanted perpetrator as a Black male, usually dressed in all black and often on a bicycle or city bike. The suspect stalks residents and follows them to their apartment buildings, stops them at the vestibule and robs them at knifepoint, according to Coleman.

“He’s very much at large. We’ve identified him. We have probable cause to arrest him and so we’re trying to pick him up ASAP,” Coleman said.

Officers asked the group to reinforce safe crime prevention efforts by never engaging with known or suspected criminals and to always contact the police.

On top of the welcome leadership from the 104th Precinct, election night took precedence at the 104COP meeting.

The newest member of the group, Eric Li, was elected into the treasurer position. Elizabeth Delacruz maintains the title of president. First Vice President of 104COP Walter Clayton Jr, Second Vice President Telmo Gil, Sergeant at Arms Ray Hartman and Secretary Ronnie Roth continue their service on the board. Members will be sworn in at next month’s meeting.

The group also bid farewell to Mark Pearson, former president and former treasure, as he readies to retire. He was thanked for his leadership and long-time service to the civilian patrol.

104COP is actively recruiting more members. Those interested and want to learn more about the civilian patrol group can visit their website at 104COP.org or connect through their Facebook page.