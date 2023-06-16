Caught on camera: Cops seek pair of teenagers who tore down Pride flag in Fresh Meadows

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for these two suspects for allegedly tearing down a Pride flag in Fresh Meadows on Tuesday, June 13.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an incident in Fresh Meadows that was caught on camera earlier this week in which a pair of teenagers tore down a Pride flag from the porch of a private home.

Police from the 107th Precinct reported that the two teenagers approached a private home in the vicinity of 190th Street and 75th Avenue, just blocks away from Cunningham Park, around 7:30 p.m. on June 13 and tore down a Pride flag that was flying from the porch. The brazen act damaged the fixture and the two teens ran off with the flag, heading southbound on 190th Street toward the park.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the two teenagers trying to hide their identities with their hoods before approaching the home and running off with the flag in what investigators say is a case of petit larceny. The two were unaware that they had been captured on security camera before they covered up.

The NYPD released the video and still photos of the teenagers on June 16.

They both have light complexions thing builds, according to authorities. The taller of the two wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, while the shorter suspect wore a white T-shirt, black and white shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.