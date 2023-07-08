Crook assaults, robs elderly straphanger who asked for directions to Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park: NYPD

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are searching for the crook who assaulted an elderly man who had asked for directions to Resorts World Casino after exiting a southbound A train at the Aqueduct-North Conduit Avenue station on July 7.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are searching for the crook who assaulted an elderly man who had asked for directions to Resorts World Casino after exiting a southbound A train at the Aqueduct-North Conduit Avenue station Friday afternoon.

The 62-year-old victim exited the train at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 7 and asked an unknown man for directions on how to get to the entrance of Resorts World Casino, which is located less than a half-mile away. The man directed him to the rear mezzanine area of the station and told him to take the bus.

As the victim headed to the rear mezzanine area, the man followed him and proceeded to push him to the ground before removing the senior’s wallet from his back pocket, police said. The wallet contained $100 cash, personal identification and bank and credit cards. The crook then exited the station and headed toward Hawtree Street and then down 99th Place toward Albert Road.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his right arm, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Authorities say the crook is approximately 20 years old and has a dark complexion, thin build and tattoos on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a light blue face mask, a black T-shirt, black sweat pants, blue socks, gray sneakers, a small black sling bag and was carrying a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.